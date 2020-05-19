Careers
L'Atelier discovers new and emerging markets that will shape the next decade.
We are always on the lookout for our next exceptional colleague. We are building a team that enjoys working together towards an ambitious objective in an environment where they can successfully express themselves. We value people who have strong opinions and unique insights, yet can commit to try even when they disagree.
Our Culture
The team we build will shape the culture that defines us. While we can’t design a culture, we can steer it with our values:
Decency
When the norm is decency, other virtues can thrive: integrity, honesty, compassion, kindness, transparency and trust.
Nuance
We consider all elements of a subject. Nothing is taken for granted because it is the standard way.
Excellence
Being the best means that we will be consistently accurate, understandable, articulate, elegant, insightful, relevant and correct about our areas of investigation.
Ambition
Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in.
Adventure
Adventure is worthwhile in itself.
Projects
We have developed our own proprietary tools and conceptual framework to generate insightful prospective on the future.
