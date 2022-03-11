The reinvention of the arcade

Arcades are often thought of as relics from the past. Their Golden Age was the late 1970s and early 1980s, when global arcade revenue reached an all-time peak, before the US video-game crash of 1983 led to a slump.

That slump persisted until the end of the 1980s, when revenues spiked again with a wave of arcade innovation, like eye-catching 3D graphics. Games like Ridge Racer and Daytona USA wowed arcade goers, providing spectacles far beyond the capabilities of home consoles and computers. The arrival of Street Fighter II in 1991 sparked a craze for fighting games. In 1992, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition became the third-highest-grossing arcade game of all time, beaten only by Space Invaders and Pac-Man. But by the middle of the 1990s, arcade revenues waned once more, as powerful 3D consoles like the Sony PlayStation provided graphics nearly on a par with those of arcade machines. Over the next couple of decades, arcade revenue continued to dwindle, and venues began to close. New York City, once home to hundreds of arcades, had fewer than ten by 2011. Many of those that survived switched to a “ticket-redemption” model, where simple games spewed tickets as rewards, which could be exchanged for prizes like sweets or cheap toys. The old model of dropping coins into a machine for a couple of minutes’ play felt hopelessly outdated when consumers had access to more sophisticated games at home that could provide hundreds of hours of entertainment. But things are changing. The arcade is making a comeback. And it’s taking a variety of forms. The arcade is dead, long live the arcade One of the earliest of these new forms was Barcade, which opened in Brooklyn in 2004 with the simple proposition of combining arcade machines with craft beer. There are now nine Barcade locations across the US. Similar venues offering alcohol in combination with games have proliferated elsewhere, like Four Quarters and Loading Bar in the UK. Nostalgia is a big driver. Venues like Galloping Ghost in the US and Arcade Club in the UK combine huge collections of lovingly maintained classic arcade machines, mixed with the odd contemporary cabinet. The old model of paying per game has been abandoned: instead, customers pay a single entry fee, and all machines are free to play. It’s proving to be popular: Arcade Club now operates three venues, and similar retro-themed arcades have popped up across the UK, like The Pixel Bunker. Perhaps most exciting, new high-tech arcades now provide gaming experiences that are difficult or impossible to recreate in the home. After years spent fading into obscurity, the arcade is once more cutting edge. A new dimension Virtual reality (VR) has offered unique arcade experiences for a few years now. The new generation of VR technology kicked off with Oculus, following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2012 for the Rift VR headset. The company was bought by Facebook, later renamed Meta, which went on to release the Quest wireless VR headsets. Other VR systems were developed by companies like HTC, Sony and Valve. The trouble is, these things can be pretty expensive. The high-end Valve Index VR headset, for example, cost nearly $1.000 upon its 2019 release; a sufficiently powerful PC to run the headset would cost roughly the same again. That puts it beyond the reach of most consumers. What's more, VR requires an awful lot of space. Without a dedicated room, there’s a good chance your home VR experience will involve falling over the coffee table or accidentally whacking the TV with a flailing arm. In an arcade context, VR offers a demonstrably superior experience to a home gaming setup … not only by offering cutting-edge equipment that would be unaffordable for most people, but by providing large, safe spaces in which to use it. This isn’t the first time VR has made its way into arcades. In the early 1990s, British firm Virtuality pioneered VR arcade gaming with a series of sit-down and stand-up cabinets that caused a huge splash. But they were limited by the technology constraints of the time, only able to output simple 3D graphics at a rate of 20 frames per second (fps). They were expensive, too: some stand-up machines cost in the region of £35.000, the equivalent to around £90.000 today. Thus the market was limited, and the company soon faded away. By contrast, today’s machines are more powerful and cost a fraction of that price, making VR arcades financially viable for the first time. Arcade evolution Nick Wallace is a tech support and content acquisition agent at SpringboardVR, which provides software management tools for VR arcades. The company offers a game launcher for headsets as well as a booking system, and licences gaming content specifically designed for arcades. “Before SpringboardVR came along, it was up to arcade operators to contact developers to get commercial licencing,” Wallace says. “So you can imagine arcades would have to go to hundreds of developers and get different plans and contracts done with them.” In addition to working for SpringboardVR, Wallace operates the Free Space VR arcade in Australia, and has witnessed a rapid evolution in the arcade field. “What we’re seeing is a progression from what we have started referring to as ‘Arcade 1.0’, which was about five years ago,” he says. “You had your Oculus headsets and your original [HTC] Vive headsets, but they were still extremely expensive, the PC required was very expensive, and it was difficult to set up, plus there wasn't a lot of content. What we're seeing now is ‘Arcade 2.0’.” Arcade 2.0 involves the adoption of wireless headsets and the move to “free roam” arenas: large, open spaces where users can see each other in the VR space and interact. Wallace’s own arcade offers two- to four-player experiences with games like Arizona Sunshine, a zombie survival shooter, in addition to various VR escape rooms, such as Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time. VR escape rooms are particularly popular, and eliminate many drawbacks of physical escape rooms, which can “take anywhere between six months to a year to create” and can only be used by one group at a time, as well as taking time to reset. “We can have ours flipped over from one experience to the other in a couple of seconds,” Wallace says.